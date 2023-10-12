Israel-Hamas war, day 6 live updates | Iran’s president, Saudi crown prince hold call to discuss conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu created a wartime Cabinet to oversee the fight to avenge the gruesome weekend attack

October 12, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:22 am IST

On October 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu created a wartime Cabinet to oversee the fight to avenge the gruesome weekend attack. He vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas. “Every Hamas member is a dead man,” he said in a televised address.

Over the last five days, Israeli warplanes have pummeled the blockaded Gaza strip with an intensity that its war-weary residents had never experienced. The airstrikes have killed over 1,100 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Officials have not said how many civilians are among the dead, but aid workers warn that Israel’s decision to impose a “complete siege” on the crowded enclave of 2.3 million people is spawning a humanitarian catastrophe that touches nearly every one of them.

The Israeli bombardment has escalated in retaliation for Hamas militants’ unprecedented multifront attack Saturday. The Israeli military says more than 1,200 were killed and dozens more abducted, and the government declared war, promising a punishing campaign to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Wednesday, in the first telephone call between the two leaders since a China-brokered deal between Tehran and Riyadh to resume ties.

Mr. Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the “need to end war crimes against Palestine,” Iranian state media said.

