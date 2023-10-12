HamberMenu
Israel-Hamas war, day 6 live updates | Iran’s president, Saudi crown prince hold call to discuss conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu created a wartime Cabinet to oversee the fight to avenge the gruesome weekend attack

October 12, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Israel Defense Forces soldiers march through a field near the outskirts of Netivot and near an Artillery position on October 11, 2023 in Netivot, Israel.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers march through a field near the outskirts of Netivot and near an Artillery position on October 11, 2023 in Netivot, Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

On October 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu created a wartime Cabinet to oversee the fight to avenge the gruesome weekend attack. He vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas. “Every Hamas member is a dead man,” he said in a televised address.

Over the last five days, Israeli warplanes have pummeled the blockaded Gaza strip with an intensity that its war-weary residents had never experienced. The airstrikes have killed over 1,100 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Officials have not said how many civilians are among the dead, but aid workers warn that Israel’s decision to impose a “complete siege” on the crowded enclave of 2.3 million people is spawning a humanitarian catastrophe that touches nearly every one of them.

The Israeli bombardment has escalated in retaliation for Hamas militants’ unprecedented multifront attack Saturday. The Israeli military says more than 1,200 were killed and dozens more abducted, and the government declared war, promising a punishing campaign to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities.

Israel-Palestine conflict October 11 updates

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Wednesday, in the first telephone call between the two leaders since a China-brokered deal between Tehran and Riyadh to resume ties.

Mr. Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine," Iranian state media said.

Mr. Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the “need to end war crimes against Palestine,” Iranian state media said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow for live updates

  • October 12, 2023 07:20
    Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust

    President Joe Biden says the weekend attack by Hamas militants on Israel was the deadliest against Jews since the Holocaust and called it a “campaign of pure cruelty.”

    Mr. Biden made the remarks while speaking Wednesday with Jewish leaders as the U.S. said the number of U.S. citizens killed during the Hamas-Israel war had risen to 22.

    - AP

  • October 12, 2023 07:16
    Iran’s president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since diplomatic ties restored

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Wednesday, in the first telephone call between the two leaders since a China-brokered deal between Tehran and Riyadh to resume ties.

    Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the “need to end war crimes against Palestine,” Iranian state media said.

    The Saudi crown prince, for his part, “affirmed that the Kingdom is making all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation,” Saudi state news agency SPA said.

    He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s rejection of targeting civilians in any way, SPA added.

    -Reuters

