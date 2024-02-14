GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deadline for installing high security registration plates in Karnataka vehicles to be extended by 3 more months

The announcement was made by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the legislative Council in Bengaluru on February 14

February 14, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Kamaljeet Soi, member of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), says high security registration plates (HSRP) can help solve vehicle-related crimes.

Kamaljeet Soi, member of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), says high security registration plates (HSRP) can help solve vehicle-related crimes. | Photo Credit: File photo

In view of a low number of motorists opting to install high security registration plates (HSRP) by February 17, the deadline will be extended by three more months. This is the second extension given to motorists of old vehicles to install the HSRP.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in the legislative Council in Bengaluru on February 14.

Responding to a demand by several legislators for an extension, the Minister said that only about 18 lakh high speed number plates had been installed in Karnataka so far. “Other States have already implemented it. We will give enough publicity to create awareness to install high security registration plates.”

In August 2023, Karnataka government issued a notification mandating high security registration plates for about two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. It set a deadline of November 17, 2023, which was extended till February 17, 2024 as the transition was slow.

Congress member Madhu Madegowda raised the issue of fake websites. “Since it is being done online, there are problems in rural areas. Fake websites can trouble people.”

The Minister said that the problem had not come to the notice of the State Government, and that action would taken on the culprits. He explained that since the high security number plates were being changed by OEMs and distributors, there was no chance of duplication, and no cash transaction was involved in the process.

Karnataka / bengaluru

