Traffic police crack down on defective number plates

December 05, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a special drive, the Electronics City traffic police booked 54 motorists plying with defective number plate to avoid enforcement cameras.

The police officials seized the vehicles and booked the violators under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and also directed them to fix new number plate. The drive will continue in other parts of the city to track down defective number plate. The Bellandur traffic police also booked nine cases against motorists using their vehicle with defective number plate.

Earlier, the Talaghattapura police caught a 29-year-old scooter rider who masked two digits of his registration number plate on both sides. The accused Noufal Chandpasha from Kolar district was also using his scooter for bike stunts. The police have registered an FIR against the accused and seized his vehicle.

While majority of the offenders are two-wheeler riders , the airport traffic police seized an autorickshaw on Varthur main road for masking the registration plate. Based on a complaint raised on the social media account online, the airport traffic police tracked down the driver identified as Surendra Babu and registered an FIR against him.

Last Thursday, the Whitefield traffic police seized a school bus and and registered a case against the driver and the owner for masking the number plate of the bus. The driver told the police that he did it to avoid getting notices from the enforcement cameras for rash and negligent driving and to save himself from being scolded by the bus owner.