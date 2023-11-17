November 17, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deadline for compulsory installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles has been extended by another three months, till February 17, 2024. The old deadline was November 17.

The Hindu on November 15 first reported about the decision taken by the Transport Department to extend the deadline given the limited number of installations of HSRP so far in Karnataka, and the ongoing court case related to the issue.

The #Karnataka transport department @tdkarnataka has officially announced extending the deadline for HSRP affixation for old vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, by three months, until February 17, 2024. @THBengaluruhttps://t.co/J8pIePnMTVpic.twitter.com/cwdLuQSCyQ — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 17, 2023

In August 2023, the Transport Department issued a notification, making it compulsory to fix HSRP in around two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, with a deadline of November 17.

The HSRP includes features like a permanent identification number and a hologram based in chromium. According to the Transport Department, the distinctive feature of HSRP number plates is resistance to tampering.

The notification, issued on August 17, specifies that owners failing to comply with this rule will face penalties ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000.