Vehicles registered before April 2019 in Karnataka must get HSRP number plates before November 17

Transport department mandates new number plates to old vehicles 

August 24, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
A high-security registration plate (HSRP) being fixed on a vehicle.

A high-security registration plate (HSRP) being fixed on a vehicle. | Photo Credit: V Raju

Transport Department of Karnataka has mandated installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) to all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

The new order was issued on August 17. Vehicles owners are expected to comply with the order on or before November 17. The order states that owners who fail to follow this rule will be penalised with fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000.

HSRP has features such as permanent identification number and chromium-based hologram. The Transport Department said the unique features of HSRP number plates cannot be tampered with.

About 2 crore vehicles were registered in Karnataka before 2019. 

