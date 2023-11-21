HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alert traffic policeman solves bike theft while checking defective number plate in Bengaluru

Sub-Inspector Lakshminarayana stopped a scooter to check a defective number plate. The rider fled after abandoning the bike

November 21, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a bike without number plate, mirrors, and indicators.

A representational photo of a bike without number plate, mirrors, and indicators. | Photo Credit: File photo

An alert traffic Police Sub-Inspector cracked a scooter theft case during a special drive against defective number plates on Pottery Road on November 20.

Sub-Inspector Lakshminarayana stopped a scooter to check a defective number plate. The rider fled after abandoning the bike.

On checking, Lakshminarayana realised that it was a stolen scooter with a fake registration plate.

He traced the actual registration number of the scooter and handed the vehicle over to Banaswadi police station where the scooter theft case was registered.

Banaswadi police are trying to track down the person who was riding the vehicle at the time it was stopped by Sub-Inspector Lakshminarayana.

DCP (Traffic East division) Kuldeep Kumar Jain appreciated Sub-Inspector Lakshminarayana for cracking the case.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.