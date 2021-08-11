CM to meet disgruntled Minister

Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh closes office in his constituency

Dissatisfaction over ministerial expansion and allocation of portfolios escalated on Wednesday with Tourism Minister Anand Singh hinting at resignation by remarking: ”I don’t know whether my political career will end or restart.”

Mr. Singh, who is upset over not getting a plum portfolio, offered a special pooja at a temple built by his grandfather in Hospet on August 11. He said, “I had begun my political career from this temple in 2008 after offering pooja. Now I have offered pooja here. But I do not know whether my political career will end or re-start”.

He was quick to add that he was not resorting to blackmailing. He expressed dissatisfaction with BJP leadership by saying, “I am not a big politician. But I had a strong belief that political stalwarts will come to my support. But now I have realised that I was living under an illusion.”

Without divulging details on his future plans, he said, “I have trust in BJP leadership. But I do not know whether they trust me.”

Immediate impact

Mr. Singh’s remarks had an immediate impact as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that he would meet him in the evening. Seeking to downplay the episode, Mr. Bommai said he was in constant touch with the Minister, and things would be better after the meeting.

“I feel that he has made such remarks in an emotional moment. Ours is a national party. The party’s national leaders would talk to him,” he said.

Mr. Singh is learnt to have started towards Bengaluru to meet the Chief Minister.

On August 10, Mr. Singh had abruptly closed down his MLA office in Hospet and removed the nameplate.

People close to him said that he would stop hearing grievances of people, indicating that he may step down as MLA too if the demand for changing the portfolio was not fulfilled.