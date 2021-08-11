Maratha organisations seek berth for MLA from their community

Members of different Maratha organisations came together in Belagavi on Tuesday to demand a Ministerial berth for an MLA from the Maratha community, in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet. They demanded that the BJP appoint either Kagwad MLA Shrimant Patil, who has been dropped in the reconstituted Ministry, or other Maratha MLAs from BJP, including Anil Benake from Belagavi North or Rupali Naik, MLA from Karwar, as Minister.

They threatened to launch a State-wide protest after holding district-wise meetings of the community, if the demand was not met.

They said that the community’s population in the State was around 70-80 lakh and it could influence poll results in several Assembly and Parliament seats across North Karnataka. They said that the community will be constrained to reconsider its support to the BJP if it continued to neglect its leaders.

“Maratha community has been a strong supporter of Hindutva ideology, and it has not been linked to politics. In fact, the Maratha community has been supporting Hindutva long before the BJP came to power in Karnataka. The BJP should recognise this and reward the community. It should not take our support for granted,’’ KMF director Appa Saheb Awatade, said.

Bhau Saheb Jadhav, senior leader, said that the BJP had betrayed the community. Shrimant Patil defected from the Congress to the BJP and helped form the B.S. Yediyurappa government. Mr. Yediyurappa made Mr. Patil a Minister, who performed his duties well. As Textiles Minister, Mr. Patil helped weavers and other crafts persons. The Patil Foundation headed by him helped thousands of poor people during the lockdown. His contribution cannot be forgotten, he said. The community shall not keep quiet if the injustice continues, he said.

Leaders of other community organisations such as Sudhakar Bhagat, Bandu Satanure, Bahusab Waghamode and Satish Chouhan were present.