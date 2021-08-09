Ramdas stays away from CM’s programmes in Mysuru

Former Minister S.A. Ramdas, who was among the ministerial aspirants, was conspicuous by his absence at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programmes in Mysuru on Monday.

On his first visit to Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Bommai was accompanied by a battery of Ministers including K. Sudhakar, S.T. Somashekar, B.A. Basavaraj, Murugesh Nirani, K.C. Narayana Gowda, and V. Somanna and MLAs including L. Nagendra and M.P. Renukacharya, besides G. T. Deve Gowda when he reached Chamundi Hills to offer prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple.

Mr. Ramdas, who was absent at Chamundi Hills, stayed away from the review meeting on COVID-19 situation in Mysuru district chaired by the Chief Minister on the Zilla Panchayat premises. The meeting was attended not only by the officials of the district administration, but also by the people’s representatives including MLAs Tanveer Sait and .L Nagendra and Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda and others.

Mr. Ramdas, who represents Krishnaraja Assembly constituency, was busy attending a function to hoist the party flag at the house of booth-level committee’s presidents. He said he was unable to attend the Chief Minister’s programmes as he could not have cancelled the party programme that had already been scheduled for the day.

However, he told reporters that he will write to the Chief Minister shortly. However, he said he will not reveal the contents of the letter, which he will personally deliver to the Chief Minister in a sealed cover.

Mr. Ramdas said his sphere of activity had been restricted to his constituency now. “Had I been made a Minister, the entire State would have been my jurisdiction. So, I will confine myself to my constituency and take the programmes of the Union and State governments to the people of my constituency.”

Mr. Ramdas said he had met Mr. Bommai at his residence after he became the Chief Minister and extended support to him.

When reporters inquired about the absence of Mr. Ramdas, Mr. Bommai described Mr. Ramdas as an old friend and said he will soon talk to him.