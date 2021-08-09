Dissatisfaction simmers among BJP leaders over ministerial berths in Karnataka

Dissatisfaction over not being able to secure a berth in the State Cabinet/not being able to get the portfolio of their liking continues to simmer in the ruling party.

Municipal Administration and MSME Minister N. Nagaraj (MTB) has joined the ranks of disgruntled Ministers. “Both B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai have not kept their word to me. I am not happy with the allotted portfolio. I will take a call in this regard in 2-3 days,” he tweeted. Tourism Minister Anand Singh, who had made similar noises on Saturday, met Mr. Bommai with his family in tow on Sunday, when the Chief Minister is learnt to have tried to placate him. Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is said to have expected to be allotted the Revenue Department, is also upset, according to sources.

“Such minor dissatisfaction is usual after any Cabinet expansion exercise and we have the ability to sort out these differences. I have spoken to Anand Singh and will do so with MTB Nagaraj as well,” said Mr. Bommai.

Meanwhile, several legislators who failed to make it to the Cabinet are disgruntled and some have even met as a separate group, causing concern of fresh dissidence in the party. Ramesh Jarkiholi, a key defector from the Congress, reportedly met former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had bowed out of the Cabinet race. Other MLAs such as Raju Gowda, Shivanagouda Nayak, C.P. Yogeshwar, and M.P. Renukacharya are also believed to have met Mr. Jarkiholi.

This, even as Preetham Gowda, Satish Reddy, and MLAs from Kodagu have expressed their unhappiness. Mr. Reddy, who told presspersons that it had become difficult to strengthen the party in Bengaluru as only two of the seven Ministers from the city were from the old guard, met the Chief Minister on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bommai met former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and discussed the dissatisfaction among party legislators.