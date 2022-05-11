CFTRI brings out seven new technologies

Licences for some of the technologies have been taken by entrepreneurs

Former Vice-Chancellor K. Chidananda Gowda, Chief Scientist Satyendra Rao and people who have used the technologies developed by the CSIR-CFTRI, at the National Technology Day in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) on Wednesday announced the new technologies it has developed in the last one year, on the occasion of the National Technology Day that was observed here.

Also, the CFTRI gave licences to entrepreneurs for commercialising some of its technologies, thanks to the initiatives of the Technology Transfer and Business Development Department. Certificates and mementoes were presented to the licensee at the National Technology Day event for having used the technologies, by former Vice-Chancellor K. Chidananda Gowda who was the chief guest.

In total, seven new technologies, including gluten-free biscuits, gluten-free cookie cake, buckwheat noodles and pasta, multigrain nutri cookies, chikki with moringa, coffee brew mix, and high performance advanced oxidation process for STPs, greywater, industrial wastewaters (food and non-food), were developed by the R and D teams.

The new food products developed by the CSIR-CFTRI that were released on the occasion of National Technology Day held on the premises of CFTRI in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Keeping in view the autoimmune disorder of the small intestine that occurs in genetically predisposed people of all ages, the CFTRI developed the gluten-free biscuits since the only treatment for people suffering from celiac disease is diet with the absence of gluten. The gluten-free biscuit is also enhanced with protein and fiber contents contributed by the ingredients chosen. Considering the demand for gluten-free biscuits for catering to the needs of the people with celiac disease, the CFTRI developed the product as a good market exists for gluten-free products.

“Immunological validation of gluten-free biscuits showed the absence of gluten protein in biscuits. Hence, these biscuits can be considered as immunologically safe for celiac disease patients,” according to the CFTRI.

Another gluten-free product is cookie cake.

Also, seeing the growing demand for buckwheat noodles and pasta, the institute has now developed noodles and pasta from buckwheat. Recently, imported buckwheat noodles from other Asian countries were seen in the market being sold at high prices which indicates that there is a market potential. The CFTRI’s product can serve as an import substitute in the Indian market, said the scientists at the Technology Transfer and Business Development Department.

Buckwheat noodles and pasta are similar to wheat noodles and pasta which have long strands with a hard and crisp texture in the dried form. They can be consumed after being cooked in boiling water and seasoned with spices or sauces. “The buckwheat noodles have better protein quality, higher dietary fibre, more mineral content and antioxidant properties as compared to the common wheat noodles and pasta. They can be used as a meal or snack,” a note said.

In the case of multigrain nutri cookies, part of sugar and fat are replaced with high fat and sugar-rich natural ingredients since there is an increasing demand for cookies with low fat and sugar with functional health benefits. The use of multigrain containing the whole wheat flour, dry pea flour, oats flour will improve the nutritional quality of cookies, the institute stated.

Moringa chikki is made from natural sources without any preservatives. The product is greenish in colour due to the addition of moringa leaf powder, wheat germ, black sesame and dehulled sunflower seeds with jaggery.