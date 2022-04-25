CFTRI resumes offline courses in food tech after two-year gap

Many courses in Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) had been halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), based in Mysuru, Karnataka, is one of the largest R&D institutions devoted to food science and technology under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

After a gap of two years, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru has resumed offline courses.

One of the largest R&D institutions devoted to food science and technology under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the institute was not conducting all the Short Term Training (STC) programmes on its campus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the COVID-19 situation returning to normal, CSIR-CFTRI is resuming all its short-term training courses in various subject pertaining to food technology and processing. The schedule of the 24 courses for 2022-23 has been hosted on the Institute’s website (www.cftri.res.in). These courses are of short duration, but intensive and packed with lectures and demonstrations. Faculty members having vast experience in specific areas of food science and technology will handle these courses. The demonstrations and practical classes are conducted in state-of-the-art laboratories and pilot plants of CFTRI.

The training includes theory and hands-on practical sessions on: pest management, food processing, food packaging, food safety, food colours, bakery products, flour milling, food regulation, edible oil extraction, business opportunities, laboratory animal techniques, animal cell culture, product making, fruit and vegetable technology; chocolate confectionary, sensory analysis, probiotic dairy product development, solid waste and wastewater management, tools in microbiology, chromatographic techniques, food analysis, paddy and rice processing, grain processing, nutri-cereal processing, wine fermentation and related areas.

These courses will be held in batches from the 2nd week of May onwards till the third week of January 2023. In addition, CFTRI also conducts tailor-made courses depending upon the requirement.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the website or contact through telephone (0821-2514310) or e-mail (stc@cftri.res.in).