Mysuru’s R & D facility on millets to be ready by next year

Project at CSIR-CFTRI supported by State Government for promoting millet-based technologies

A Centre of Excellence on millets is coming up on the CSIR-CFTRI campus, at a cost of ₹15 crore and in collaboration with the State government. The Centre will work on bringing out millet-based technologies for promoting millets.

The building housing the centre of excellence is expected to be ready in 2023. The facility will also explore the possibilities of boosting millet exports and also developing traditional food recipes from millets as the CFTRI did in the case of ragi mudde where a machine for preparing ragi mudde was developed.

The Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) was supporting the Centre of Excellence as 40 per cent of millets like ragi, jowar are produced in India. “Extensive research will be carried out and solutions will be brought out that could help in promoting millets in a big way,” said CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh.