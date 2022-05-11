Now, a ‘healthy’ drink from coffee leaf!

CSIR-CFTRI has developed it

How about a coffee leaf brew? Sounds interesting. Coffee leaves can be used to prepare a health drink which can be an alternative to green tea.

CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru has developed the drink from coffee leaf which it claims can be used as an alternative to green tea or herbal tea. “It is an ideal health drink to consume at any time of the day. The brew can be prepared with water which can be filtered and consumed,” the institute said.

Phytochemicals like phenolics, alkaloids, flavonoids, and anthocyanins in coffee leaves contribute to its health benefits. The coffee leaf brew mix that the institute has developed can be produced from the leaves that are pruned at the time of maintenance of the plants. They can be a good source of raw material for the drink, the scientists at the CFTRI said here on Wednesday.

Selection of coffee leaf is key as the quality of the brew mix depends on the raw material, according to the Technology Transfer Department.

CFTRI said the plant for producing coffee leaf brew mix can be set up at a cost of ₹70 lakh and the total project cost would be around ₹1.40 crore. A Kushalnagar-based coffee powder manufacturing unit has taken the licence of the product for mass production.