Job fair in Hassan: ‘IT sector would be offering 30 lakh jobs in next five years’

More than 80 companies took part in the job fair offering over 5,000 jobs. Of these, around 1,600 jobs were based in Hassan

Karnataka’s Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan addressing visitors at the mega job fair in Hassan on April 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

More than 80 companies took part in the job fair offering over 5,000 jobs. Of these, around 1,600 jobs were based in Hassan

Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan said lakhs of youths would get jobs in Karnataka as the Information Technology sector would be offering 30 lakh jobs in the next five years. He inaugurated a mega job fair at Malnad Engineering College in Hassan on April 26.

More than 80 companies took part in the job fair with over 5,000 openings. Of these, around 1,600 jobs were based in Hassan.

“Those who fail to get a job in the event need not worry. We have a programme to enhance your skills and prepare you for suitable jobs. Industries are providing training opportunities followed by job offers. Under the Skill Development Programme, we are committed to create 2.5 lakh jobs,” the Minister said.

Every year, the Minister said, five lakh people would be getting jobs. Karnataka had been growing fast as a land of opportunities. “You cannot compare Karnataka with any other State. We are unique. As much as 50% of the nation’s total foreign direct investment is coming to Karnataka. The younger generation should be equipped with the required skills to make better use of the opportunities coming their way,” he said.

He said the department had brought in reforms in the education system so that students could develop future skills and enhance their chances of getting jobs. With the introduction of the New Education Policy, students were being trained in future skills, irrespective of the stream they have been in.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda appealed to the youth to make use of the job opportunities. “The government cannot assure government jobs to all. Students should pick up skills and find jobs in the private sector,” he said.

Hundreds of students from various colleges in the district took part in the fair. The district administration had made arrangements for registration of candidates. Companies were allotted rooms in the college to conduct interviews.

Executive Director of Karnataka Skills Development Corporation Ashwin Gowda, Malnad College of Engineering principal C.V. Venkatesh and Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish were present at the job fair.