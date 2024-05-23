Bharatesh Education Trust to start new Engineering college

Belagavi-based Bharatesh Education Trust will start a new Engineering college from this academic year. The Bharatesh Institute of Technology will come up on the trust premises in Basavana Kudachi near the Belagavi airport in Sambra. The college has been approved by the All-India Council for Technical Eductaion (AICTE) and is affiliated to VTU Belagavi.

The 62-year-old trust runs 20 educational institutions across three campuses in Belagavi city, Halaga, and Basavan Kudachi. The trust’s Motichand Lengade Bharatesh Polytechnic has been serving the region for the past 40 years, Vinod Doddanavar, secretary of the trust managing committee, told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday.

The college will admit 360 students in the first year. The departments of Computer Science and Electronics and Communication will have 120 students each, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) and Information Science will have 60 seats each. The college plans to expand and diversify into different branches in the future.

Asked why the trust thought of an Engineering college when several such colleges were staring at a large number of unfilled seats, Mr. Doddanavar said that the college would try to gain the trust of parents and teachers by offering high quality education and a well-rounded teaching-learning process.

“This year, only four institutions had applied for permission to start Engineering colleges including National College and Sheshadripuram College in Bengaluru. That is why we feel that we are in august company,” he said.

“The new age branches offer students a whole lot of career options in the years to come. The new college is housed at a brand new green building at the Bharatesh Chandragiri campus on the outskirts of Belagavi spread over 30,000 square feet. It has separate hostels for boys and girls. The college will also offer transport facilities through a fleet of buses across Belagavi region. We have MoUs with several industries for training and internships, we offer academic and Industrial mentoring, we will introduce project based learning and hands on experience in a skill laboratory,” the secretary said.

An alumni meet will be organised in the Bharatesh Homeopathic Medical College campus near the bus stand in Belagavi on Saturday. Over 600 former students are expected to participate. Mahadev Dixit, CEO and Medical Director of Arihant Hospital, will be the chief guest.

A Geriatric Medical Care Centre will be inaugurated on the occasion by P.P. Doddanavar, former Chairman, Bharatesh Education Trust. Praveen Doddanavar, Director, Doddanavar Brothers, will inaugurate the Medical Skill Lab. A new ambulance donated by Bank of India will be flagged off by V.V. Krishna Kishore, Zonal Manager, Bank of India.