DCET 2024 to be held offline on June 22

It will be conducted in Bagalkote, Ballari, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura districts

Published - May 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Diploma Common Entrance Test 2024 (DCET) for diploma holders seeking admission to 2nd year / 3rd semester engineering courses under the lateral entry scheme will be conducted offline on June 22, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was announced that DCET 24 would be held online. But now, it has been decided to conduct it offline, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, stated in a press release. DCET 2024 will be conducted offline using OMR answer sheets as in previous years, he added.

DCET 2024 will be conducted in Bagalkote, Ballari, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura districts. Hence, candidates who have selected exam places other than these districts while submitting the online application have been informed to choose any one of the above districts to appear for DCET 2024.

The new exam district should be selected from May 24 (11 a.m.) to May 27 (11.59 p.m.) by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website. Candidates who have chosen any one of the above districts need not select the exam place once again.

