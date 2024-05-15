GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student found dead on PES University campus

Published - May 15, 2024 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

Special Correspondent

A 21-year-old student was found dead after he reportedly fell from the sixth floor of a building in PES University, Electronics City campus, Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as K. Rahul from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. He was pursuing his Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Computer Science.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of death and are awaiting his family’s arrival to pursue the case.

This is the fourth death reported from the PES University campus in less than a year.

Last July, a 19-year-old student, Aditya Prabhu, reportedly jumped to his death from the eighth floor at PES University campus in Girinagar. A third-year student Surya M. Achar was found dead at the Electronics City campus in October 2023. Vignesh K., a BBA student, was found dead on January 30, 2024.

(Those who are in distress or having suicidal tendencies please call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

