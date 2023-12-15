Belagavi stripping incident | BJP to stage dharna in all district centres on December 16

December 15, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The principal Opposition BJP is staging dharna in all the district centres of Karnataka on Saturday, December 16, to protest against the episode of a woman being stripped and tied to pole by the relatives of a girl who eloped with the woman’s son in Belagavi district.

Announcing this in Belagavi on Friday, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said women would participate in large numbers in these protests, which were being taken up to caution the government about the need to strengthen law and order system in the state.

He said a five-member team from the BJP central unit would visit Belagavi district on Saturday to call on the victim who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Mr. Vijayendra, who also visited the victim on Friday, told mediapersons that the government lacked the seriousness to take the issue to a logical end. He alleged that this was evident in the fact that none of the ministers, barring Home Minister G. Parameshwara, had visited the victim though the incident had happened in Belagavi where the legislature session was being held.

Condemning the assault, he said the episode had made the entire State hang its head in shame.