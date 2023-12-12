HamberMenu
Karnataka Assembly expresses shock over woman being tied to pole and stripped

Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed the Assembly that seven persons had already been arrested

December 12, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
V. Sunil Kumar, BJP, raised the issue in the Karnataka Assembly during Zero Hour on December 12, 2023.

| Photo Credit: File photo

Members in the Karnataka Assembly cutting across party affiliations expressed shock over a woman being stripped and tied to a pole by the relatives of a girl who eloped with her son, in Belagavi district. They demanded protection for the affected family as well as the young couple.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour on December 12, BJP member V. Sunil Kumar expressed shock over such incidents taking place in modern times. He called for stern action against the guilty and sought protection for the affected family. He also appealed to the government to bear the medical expenses of the victim. He suggested that bulldozers be used to demolish the houses of perpetrators of such crimes against women, on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.

Participating in the debate, Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed the Assembly that seven persons had already been arrested. Efforts were on to locate the couple, and provide protection to them.

Karnataka / crime

