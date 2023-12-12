Belagavi stripping incident: Karnataka High Court restrains TV channels from telecasting interaction with victim woman

December 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed both the national and regional television channels not to telecast any interview or interaction with the woman who was partially stripped in a village in Belagavi district on Monday, if any media house or its representatives have videographed the victim when Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Habalkar met her.

The court also made it clear that if already such an interview or interaction was displayed or telecast on electronic media, there should not be any further display or telecast of it.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal issued the interim direction while suo motu taking cognisance of the incident, in which the woman was assaulted and tied to a pole after her son eloped with a girl at Vantamuri village in Belagavi district, based on newspaper reports.

Freedom of media

However, the Bench made it clear that “this interim direction is only with an object to ensure the dignity of the victim is maintained and her identity is not disclosed or revealed”.

“We further make it clear that this court by this interim order is not even remotely prohibiting the media from covering the news as this court maintains and accepts the concept of freedom of press,” the Bench clarified.

Sensibility and insensitivity

“Though the print media has at least displayed some sensibility and sensitivity while publishing the photograph by blurring the image of the victim and her associates, the disturbing factor is that the said photograph reveals that some persons apparently from the electronic media or its representatives are photographing and videographing the victim’s reaction and narration,” the Bench observed.

Thus, the Bench observed, “On the one hand where there is a reflection of sensibility, there is a stark contrast on the other, wherein the media persons seem to be acting in a most irresponsible and insensitive manner.”

Shocks conscience

The caption and contents of the news about the Belgavavi incident published in the newspapers “not only shocks our conscience but makes us put our heads down with anguish and pain in our hearts. On the one hand, while this country is celebrating its 76th year of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrithmahotsav’, on the other hand, the State of Karnataka, which is known for all valid reasons as a progressive State and a pioneer State of initiation of social justice way back even when it was a Princely State of Mysore, faces this incident,” the Bench observed.

Meanwhile, Advocate-General Shashi Kiran Shetty assured the Bench that he would take appropriate steps immediately to see that there is no undue, uncalled, and unwanted coverage of the incident in electronic media.