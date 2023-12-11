HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman assaulted after son elopes with girl in north Karnataka

The girl’s engagement was scheduled on December 11

December 11, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was allegedly assaulted before being tied to a pole and partially stripped in Vantamuri village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on December 11, after her son eloped with a girl he was in love with.

The girl’s engagement was scheduled on December 11. But she eloped with a boy from the same village on the night of December 10. The boy and girl belong to the same community.

When relatives realised that the girl had disappeared, they rushed to the boy’s house, ransacked it and beat up his mother. She was tied to a pole in front of her house and partially stripped.

One of the villagers informed the police who rushed to the village and rescued the woman.

Officers from the Kakati police station have arrested six persons.

A case has been registered.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.