AIDSO demands high-level probe into alleged irregularities in NEET

Organises demonstration in Mysuru

Updated - June 11, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 01:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students led by AIDSO organised a demonstration in Mysuru demanding a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities in NEET examination this year, on June 11, 2024.

Students led by AIDSO organised a demonstration in Mysuru demanding a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities in NEET examination this year, on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) held a demonstration near the old Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on June 11 demanding a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

AIDSO’s District Secretary Chandrakala, who led the protest, said the NEET results announced on June 4 had raised several questions on the transparency of the entrance examination for admission to medical colleges.

While National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to review the award of grace marks to a few students following a nationwide uproar, AIDSO pointed out the marks awarded to some students were not in line with the examination guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Controversy over NEET

Contending that the guidelines made no provision for additional marks, AIDSO said the criteria adopted for award of additional or grace marks was biased.

The AIDSO described the uniform marks obtained by students appearing for NEET at the same centre as “surprising”.

AIDSO claimed that there were allegations of a leak of question papers before the examination, but this did not lead to an investigation. NEET results were marred by allegations of corruption and lack of transparency, AIDSO said.

The All-India level NEET examination was started a few years ago to counter complaints of corruption during the joint entrance examinations held at the State level. AIDSO had warned the authorities that the solution to the menace of corruption was not changing the examination system, but to investigate the corruption and punish the guilty.

AIDSO claimed that the entire medical entrance examination is collapsing ‘due to negligence of the government and complete commercialisation of the examination system. And, the victims are innocent students’. AIDSO urged the government to conduct a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities in NEET and ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty.

Related Topics

Karnataka / entrance examination / medical education

