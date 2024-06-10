Ramadoss hopes Modi will meet expectations on NEET exemption, caste census

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the expectations of the people on issues such as conducting a caste-wise census, giving State quotas for jobs and education in Central government institutions, exemption from NEET and strengthening State’s rights.

Noting that Mr. Modi has equalled Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of having been sworn in Prime Minister for a third time, he said, “Mr. Modi undertook several bold economic reforms which helped India become the world’s fifth largest economy, well on its way to becoming the world’s third largest economy only behind U.S. and China. He will definitely achieve this feat (caste census, etc) as well,” he said.