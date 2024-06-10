GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Ramadoss hopes Modi will meet expectations on NEET exemption, caste census

Published - June 10, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
PMK founder S. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the expectations of the people on issues such as conducting a caste-wise census, giving State quotas for jobs and education in Central government institutions, exemption from NEET and strengthening State’s rights.

Noting that Mr. Modi has equalled Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of having been sworn in Prime Minister for a third time, he said, “Mr. Modi undertook several bold economic reforms which helped India become the world’s fifth largest economy, well on its way to becoming the world’s third largest economy only behind U.S. and China. He will definitely achieve this feat (caste census, etc) as well,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.