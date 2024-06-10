Stalin reiterates call for support to abolish NEET

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday reiterated his appeal to extend support for his campaign against the National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). “As the nationwide Opposition to the NEET grows due to the recent large-scale discrepancies, we are sharing the report of Justice A.K. Rajan Committee in English and all major Indian languages for everyone to understand the ill-effects of the test [held for admissions to medical courses],” he posted on social media.

He said that the Bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption from the test for the State was pending with President Droupadi Murmu. Recalling the steps being taken by Tamil Nadu against the exam, the Chief Minister said: “It [the Bill] is now awaiting Presidential assent after an inordinate delay from the Tamil Nadu Governor’s end.”

He further said that his party, the DMK, was the first to foresee the “hazards of NEET” and undertook a large-scale campaign against it. The DMK government had constituted a high-level committee headed by Justice A.K. Rajan to study the impact of NEET-based admissions.

The Committee’s report, based on extensive data analysis and inputs from students, parents, and the public, has been published and shared with various State governments to expose the anti-poor and anti-social justice nature of the exam, Mr. Stalin said.

CM visits photo expo

Mr. Stalin also visited the Kalam Ullavarai Kalaignar photo exhibition, organised by Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, to mark the completion of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.