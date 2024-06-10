GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Stalin reiterates call for support to abolish NEET

Published - June 10, 2024 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday reiterated his appeal to extend support for his campaign against the National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). “As the nationwide Opposition to the NEET grows due to the recent large-scale discrepancies, we are sharing the report of Justice A.K. Rajan Committee in English and all major Indian languages for everyone to understand the ill-effects of the test [held for admissions to medical courses],” he posted on social media.

He said that the Bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption from the test for the State was pending with President Droupadi Murmu. Recalling the steps being taken by Tamil Nadu against the exam, the Chief Minister said: “It [the Bill] is now awaiting Presidential assent after an inordinate delay from the Tamil Nadu Governor’s end.”

He further said that his party, the DMK, was the first to foresee the “hazards of NEET” and undertook a large-scale campaign against it. The DMK government had constituted a high-level committee headed by Justice A.K. Rajan to study the impact of NEET-based admissions.

The Committee’s report, based on extensive data analysis and inputs from students, parents, and the public, has been published and shared with various State governments to expose the anti-poor and anti-social justice nature of the exam, Mr. Stalin said.

CM visits photo expo

Mr. Stalin also visited the Kalam Ullavarai Kalaignar photo exhibition, organised by Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, to mark the completion of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.