Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

DMK MPs urge Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu to advise Centre against NEET

States that seek exemption from NEET should be allowed to dispense with the test. We will raise the issue in Parliament, a resolution said

Updated - June 08, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A meeting of the newly-elected DMK MPs, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was held on Saturday.

A meeting of the newly-elected DMK MPs, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was held on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A meeting of the newly-elected DMK MPs, on Saturday, demanded that the Centre abolish NEET in the wake of large scale irregularities in the conduct of examination for admission to medical courses.

A resolution adopted in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu, the alliance partners of the BJP, to consider the plea and advise the Centre to abolish the test.

“States that seek exemption from NEET should be allowed to dispense with the test. We will raise the issue in Parliament,” said a resolution. The meeting was also attended by DMK’s Rajya Sabha members.

Another resolution condemned the Centre’s decision to involve the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) instead of Parliament Security Service (PSS) for security of the Parliament complex. “The Parliament belongs to the MPs who are elected by the people. There is a lot of difference between security arrangements in public places and the Parliament. The PSS cadre are trained to identify and deal with current and former members of the Parliament. Handing over the task to the CISF will create a lot of difficulties,” the resolution warned.

The meeting also condemned the removal of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar from the Parliament complex and urged the government to restore them in the same place.

Yet another resolution said the people of Tamil Nadu had defeated the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll since the government at the Centre had failed to compensate the State for the loss from GST, allot adequate funds for the Metro Rail Project and construct the building for AIIMS in Madurai.

“Tamil Nadu was not given its due in central schemes and railway projects. The Centre remained indifferent to the State of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language. The Governor of the State constantly created problems for the State government and the Centre had treated Tamil people as secondary citizens,” the resolution alleged. 

The meeting decided to organise a ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Coimbatore on June 14 to celebrate the birth centenary of Kalaignar, the party’s victory in all the Lok Sabha seats and thank Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for securing victory for the DMK and its allies. 

