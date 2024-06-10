GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Re-conduct NEET, Dhinakaran urges Central govt.

Published - June 10, 2024 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday urged the Centre to re-conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He posted on social media that 67 candidates secured an All-India Rank of 1 in the test, the results for which were announced recently, and six of them were from the same centre in Haryana. He referred to complaints of question paper leaks before the test, and said that the confusion over grant of grace marks only strengthened the doubts surrounding the exam. He also urged the Centre to eventually abolish the exam.

