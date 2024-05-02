Will follow footsteps of my warrior husband in fight against injustice: Kalpana Soren

May 02, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Giridih, Jharkhand

Kalpana Soren, wife of Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, on April 2 said her husband’s arrest was unexpected and it triggered a shock in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the family.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Ms. Soren said it is not in the DNA of tribals to bow and that Mr. Soren would emerge stronger.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and we are waiting for Hemant to come out on bail and campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He is innocent and has been trapped in a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP-led government at the Centre," she said.

Ms. Soren, who has emerged as a new face of the party, alleged that the BJP "is a tyrannical force that is hell-bent to oppress the Opposition." "How will the Constitution be saved when you are arresting Opposition leaders who are working for the poor, tribals and dalits. They [BJP] only tell lies. The saffron party’s 400+ slogan has pushed the temperature here above 400 degrees. People of Jharkhand are seething in anger against the BJP government and will throw out this tyrannical force which is looting its rich mineral resources," she added.

On her husband languishing in jail for over 90 days, Ms. Soren said, "I have a question as to why all Enforcement Directorate [ED] action takes place only in opposition-ruled states." In the alleged rift in the family, Ms. Soren said, "There is full unity. Hemant Ji’s brother was there during my nomination for Gandey bypoll on April 29."

On her sister-in-law Sita Soren quitting the party, Ms. Soren said, "It was her decision to part ways with JMM and my best wishes are always with her." Ms. Soren, 48, who is credited with infusing a new vigour into Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) rank and file after Mr. Soren's arrest earlier this year, said politics has never been her choice but circumstances thrust her into it.

"I will fight against injustice and dictatorial forces as bowing is not in tribal DNA. I will follow my husband's footsteps. He chose to court imprisonment rather than compromise his values. I am his better-half and will see to it that tyrannical forces get a befitting reply," Ms. Soren said.

"My husband's arrest by the ED was politically motivated and part of a plan to coerce him to join the BJP. His arrest is part of a plan by the central government to browbeat, intimidate and humiliate him but they will get a befitting reply in the elections," she said.

Ms. Soren filed her nomination as the JMM candidate for Gandey assembly bypoll on April 29. Voting for the seat is scheduled on May 20 along with the parliamentary elections in the state.

The seat in Giridih district fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Ms. Soren, a homemaker with M.Tech. and MBA qualifications, completed her school education from Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees in Bhubaneswar.

Her political journey began at the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM on March 4, when she claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by her opponents ever since the Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to power in 2019.

Mr. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31.

Speculations regarding Ms. Soren's candidacy arose following the resignation of Mr. Ahmad in December, with the BJP claiming it was to facilitate her candidature in case the ED issued summonses to her husband.

Mr. Soren had, however, then dismissed rumours of Ms. Soren contesting from Gandey, calling it BJP's fabrication.