Coronavirus India lockdown Day 77 updates | Travel-linked cases spike in southern States

Places of worship, malls and restaurants reopened across the country on Monday as India bid a graded goodbye to a stringent 75-day lockdown intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 even as positive cases continued to grow in many States and cities.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers.

Here are the latest updates:

7.30 am

South Korea reports 38 new cases

South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing national totals to 11,852 infections and 274 virus-related fatalities.

New Delhi

A devotee offers puja at Chintpurni temple in Vishwas Nagar, New Delhi. Even as the guidelines prohibit touching of idols and spraying holy water, these rules were flouted on the first day itself. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

As many as 1,007 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 29,943, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 62 more deaths have been reported taking the total number of deaths to 874. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

USA

New York City begins reopening as infection rate plummets

Exactly 100 days after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in New York City, some workers began returning to jobs on Monday at the start of reopening from a citywide shutdown to battle the epidemic that killed nearly 22,000 of its residents.

Odisha flies back migrant workers stranded in places without rail connectivity

Steeping up its efforts to bring home its natives, stranded in places that do not have rail connectivity, the Odisha government airlifted 180 migrant workers from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Monday.

The migrant workers flew from the Port Blair airport by a special Air Asia flight that landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in the city.