International

South Korea reports 38 new cases of COVID-19; 1 death

A girl wearing a face mask to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), plays with bubbles at a shopping mall in Gimpo, South Korea

A girl wearing a face mask to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), plays with bubbles at a shopping mall in Gimpo, South Korea   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Figures from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday showed 35 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have struggled to trace transmissions linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and low-income workers who couldn’t afford to stay home.

South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing national totals to 11,852 infections and 274 virus-related fatalities.

Figures from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday showed 35 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have struggled to trace transmissions linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and low-income workers who couldn’t afford to stay home.

At least 1,300 infections have been linked to international arrivals, with around 90% of them being South Korean nationals who have returned home amid broadening outbreaks in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

Officials have repeatedly pleaded for people to stay home amid the resurgence in coronavirus infections, but they are so far resisting calls to reimpose social distancing restrictions after easing them in April, citing concerns about unleashing further shock on a fragile economy.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 7:33:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/south-korea-reports-38-new-cases-of-covid-19-1-death/article31784032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY