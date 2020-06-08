Karnataka

Government tweaks quarantine rules again

The State government on Monday tweaked quarantine norms again for passengers coming from Maharashtra. Now, asymptomatic passengers will have to undergo seven days institutional quarantine followed by seven days home quarantine. Home quarantine period was till now 14 days.

The norms also offer relaxation to business travellers coming from other States to Karnataka for a short duration. The order issued on Monday states that if a business traveller is coming for 48 hours, he is exempted from COVID-19 test and quarantine but will have to wear mask, use hand sanitisers, and follow other etiquette.

Only if the duration of the business traveller in Karnataka is more than 48 hours and less than seven days, they will have to undergo a COVID-19 test on arrival and can complete his/her engagements after the negative test report. The order exempts the business traveller from the test and quarantine if they have a COVID-19 negative test which is not more than two days old.

In another move, business travellers from Karnataka who go to other States and return within four days need not be tested or follow quarantine norms when he or she gets back. They should report their health status on the Apthamitra helpline for 14 days. Transit travellers should have a ticket that is not more than a day old and if the passenger is travelling via road, they will be stamped and will have to give address proof of their destination.

The order states that the Deputy Commissioner of the district or BBMP Commissioner can assess the quarantine details of the inter-State traveller. If the Deputy Commissioner feels that quarantine can be bettered by changing it from home to institutional or vice-versa, he/she can do it by providing information to the State surveillance unit with reasons for change.

