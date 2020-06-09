Andhra Pradesh

No hugging or shaking hands in hotels

COVID-19 guidelines issued for Tourism Sector

The Tourism Department on Monday issued COVID-19 guidelines for Tourism Sector by Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava. These guidelines are separate from the ones issued by the Department of Health, Medicine and Family Welfare by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on June 5.

The guidelines , which run into more than 20 pages, are related to employees’ hygiene and safety, protocol for handling suspected and positive cases, check-in protocols and etc. There are instructions for what should be done if a guest sneezes or coughs at check-in time. Instructions for cleaning room and common areas and garbage disposal have also been included.

Aarogya Setu app

In the definition of social distancing, it is mentioned that no hugging and shaking hands should be allowed and a distance of 6 feet should be ensured. All the guests should have Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles.

Posters with helplines and general information should be put up. Hand sanitisers, masks, garbage bags, chemicals for deep cleaning, thermal guns and hand gloves must be used.

The hotels should also observe pre-opening protocols and establish rapid response teams, as per the guidelines. All the staff should be trained in the various protocols, according to the guidelines.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:08:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/no-hugging-or-shaking-hands-in-hotels/article31782819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY