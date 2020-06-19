Coronavirus India lockdown Day 87 live updates | COVID-19 vaccines could be available by 2020 end, says WHO

A medical team collects sample for COVID-19 swab testing at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi.

A medical team collects sample for COVID-19 swab testing at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The World Health Organisation is optimistic and hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccines could be available before the end of this year, according to the agency’s chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan.

She said that there are about 10 candidates which are in human testing phase and at least three of them are entering the new promising phase-three stage which proves a vaccine’s efficacy.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Chennai

Chennai's arterial roads to be off limits from today

Arterial roads in Chennai will be closed to the public and residents will have to walk to shops to buy essentials from today as the Tamil Nadu capital and its surrounding areas go into complete lockdown till June 30.

The lockdown will be enforced in parts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts as well.

As the news of the lockdown broke, the number of people leaving Chennai via various flights doubled. A majority of the flyers had been travelling to cities like Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata, says Airports Authority of India officials.

8 am | India

Metros continue to report spike in case count

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi continues, with Delhi reporting over 2,800 cases in the past 24 hours. Chennai and Mumbai both reported more than 1,300 cases each in the past day.

At the time of this update, the number of cases in the four major metro cities (according to State authorities) are as follows:

Chennai: 37,070

Delhi: 49,979

Kolkata: 4,269

Mumbai: 61,587

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 8:53:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-coronavirus-lockdown-june-19-2020-live-updates/article31866019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY