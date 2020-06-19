Complete lockdown begins in Chennai, police use drones to monitor movement

The Chennai police have intensified security arrangements to implement the complete lockdown, brought in to control the spread of COVID-19, effectively. On Friday morning, iron barricades were installed on the city’s arterial roads restricting the movement of public on vehicles.

Anna Salai and a few other roads, and most bridges are closed for traffic. Many roads wore a deserted look on Friday morning, while some had just a few vehicles, mostly those of essential services, such as medical staff.

Vehicle check points have been established at 280 places across the city besides other check posts in border areas. Police personnel, both law and order and traffic jointly, are stopping vehicles at vantage points on arterial roads and checking the passes produced. Only after credentials are ascertained are people allowed to proceed, and the police were seen seizing vehicles from motorists who has no valid reason to be out.

After inspecting a vehicle check point on Anna Salai, City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan launched drone cameras to monitor movement.

Appealing to the public to co-operate for implementing the present lockdown, Mr. Viswanathan said, “The lockdown will be implemented strictly. People are requested not to leave their homes without a valid reason. They should not use vehicles to buy essentials or travel long distances. The vehicles of violators will be seized. Already, our personnel have begun to seize the vehicles,”

Shop-keepers should follow the time restrictions strictly and both owners and salespersons should wear masks and gloves. They should have hand sanitisers, and should not switch on air-conditioners. The city police commissioner warned of closure of commercial establishments or shops if they are responsible for spreading the disease.

Top police officers said no leniency will be shown to violators not will they be let off after a novel punishment and that the 12-day lockdown will be implemented intensively. Cases will be booked straight away, vehicles will be seized, they said.