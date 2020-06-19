COVID-19: Pune reports 100 fresh cases

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Pune district continued on Friday, with more than 100 new cases being reported over a 12-hour span, as the district’s cumulative case tally (including deaths and recoveries) surged to 13,854, said authorities.

“A total of 104 cases have been reported since Thursday evening. 47 of these were reported between 9 p.m. Thursday and midnight, and a further 57 cases till today morning,” said Pune District Health Officer Dr. Bhagwan Pawar.

The district’s total death toll currently stands at 552.

Of the total cases, only 4,778 are active ones, while as many as 8,524 persons have been discharged thus far with the district’s recovery rate presently standing at 61.09%.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Thursday evening, there were 4,674 (not counting the new cases) active positive cases in various hospitals across the district, of which 3,752 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 598 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 324 in Pune rural areas.

As many as 281 among these are in a critical condition.

Both Pimpri-Chinchwad as well as certain pockets in the Pune rural region have witnessed a significant spike in cases since May 19. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), where the contagion was hitherto under control, has reported an estimated total of 450 active cases since mid-May.

The spread of the infection in the PCMC’s slum clusters in the Anand Nagar and Sai Baba areas have been the chief contributors of most of the new cases.

On Thursday, Pune district reported a surge of more than 500 fresh cases, of which Pune city itself reported 450.

Dr. Pawar said that till Thursday, the samples of a total 96,763 persons had been tested in Pune district, of which more than 81,000 samples had returned negative. A total 6,213 persons were presently kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad district reported a big overnight spike of 91 new cases as the district’s total case tally reached 3,207.

Officials said of the total number, 1,275 were active, while 1,763 persons had recovered and had been discharged. A total 171 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 so far in Aurangabad.