Vikasa Soudha staff to work from home for a day

The State government on Thursday ordered all its employees at the Vikasa Soudha here to work from home on Friday to allow for sanitising the entire building by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Employees of both the Vikasa Soudha and the adjoining Vidhana Soudha will undergo screening for COVID-19.
The order to work from home is first for State government employees, though Central Ministries had ordered work from home during lockdown.
On Tuesday, an employee of the Food and Civil Supplies Department located in the Vikasa Soudha tested positive.
In a circular, the government said the BBMP would undertake sanitisation on all floors of the building in order to control the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.
With this, hundreds of official and clerical cadre staff of various departments would work from home on Friday. Besides chambers of Ministers, offices of principal secretaries of various departments are located at the Vikasa Soudha.
Meanwhile, additional police force has been deployed at the Vikasa Soudha and the government has banned the public from entering the building.
In another circular, the government has instructed all its employees in the Vidhana Soudha and the Vikasa Soudha to undergo test at their respective workplace. Screening will be done on Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. Nearly 5,000 employees have been working in these two buildings.
