Coronavirus India lockdown Day 106 live updates | West Bengal to impose strict lockdown from July 9

Kerala on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike with 272 new cases ever since the COVID-19 outbreak. However, more than the number of new cases, it is the rising trend in cases occurring in the community through local transmission that is ringing the alarm bells as far as the Health Department is concerned.

Here are the latest updates:

9.20 am

West Bengal to impose strict lockdown from July 9

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to impose a strict lockdown from 5 p.m. on July 9 in containment zones and buffer zones after merging them.

“These broader containment zones may be subjected to strict lockdown,” State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said in an order addressed to officials, including district magistrates, the municipal commissioner of Kolkata and the city police commissioner.

9.00 am

IMA calls out Assam’s handling of pandemic

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has found fault with the way the Assam government has been handling the COVID-19 situation. The IMA’s Assam branch on Tuesday said it would be difficult for the government to control the situation without proper planning in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

8.30 am | Karnataka

Bengaluru Mayor under quarantine after PA tests positive

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar is under home quarantine, after his personal assistant tested positive for COVID-19. According to highly-placed sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Mayor’s personal assistant went on leave after developing some symptoms. Swab samples were collected and the test results came in on Tuesday.

8.00 am | Karnataka

Kasaragod-Mangaluru daily commuters’ e-passes suspended

Kerala police questioning daily pass holders at the border at Talapady near Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Hundreds of daily commuters between Kasaragod district of Kerala and Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka were in for a shock on Tuesday following an abrupt decision by the Kerala government to suspend their e-passes for daily commute.

7.00 am | Tamil Nadu

Marginal dip in cases; Chennai’s daily tally continues to fall

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday saw a marginal dip in the number of fresh infections, with 3,616 persons testing positive for COVID-19. Chennai, in particular, continued to witness a fall in new cases, compared with the previous days, while the cases remained high in districts, especially Madurai.