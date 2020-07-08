Now, a machine to ensure physical distancing in Tiruvallur

Thali Nilunga (stand apart) – a voice blares out outside a shop at the busy Thirumazhisai market. Curious vendors look around to find the source of the voice, and finally identify it as coming from a white box fitted to a speaker.

This is Iris -- a sensor-based device installed by the Tiruvallur police in the market, to ensure that people follow physical distancing norms. The device has been installed first at the market, and will be introduced in other parts of the district in the coming days.

The device has been made by P. R. Rajesh Kumar and M. Sakthi, two engineers from a private company, Global Thermal Control System Private Limited.

“The device studies the distance between two bodies and if the distance is less than 2.5 feet, then a voice message will ask them to stand apart. If more than four people stand very close together, then the alarm sound will be louder,” said Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police, P. Aravindhan.

Mr. Rajesh, one of the engineers, said that the device was basically Artificial Intelligence incorporated into a smart phone to ensure physical distancing. “The device comprises a smartphone and a speaker. The phone uses a motion-image recognition programme to identify the distance between two persons and if it is less than 2.5 feet (the distance programmed into it) it will set off the alarm. A video will also be recorded and the beat police officer can monitor the footage from his/her phone. The recording is stored in our office and officers can use it whenever they want,” he said.

Mr. Aravindhan said that the device will be installed in three shops in Thirumazhisai market as of now, and will be installed at banks and other shops in the district in the coming days. “We are trying to enforce physical distancing as of now, and if people don’t follow these norms, then we will start fining them,” he added.

M. Thyagarajan, president, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants Association said that the police are already ensuring physical distancing at the market through regular patrolling and announcements through a public address system. “The market functions from 8 p.m to 8 a.m the next day. We have also provided sanitisers and masks to all the traders,” he said.