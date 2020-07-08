Marginal dip in cases; Chennai’s daily tally continues to fall

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday saw a marginal dip in the number of fresh infections, with 3,616 persons testing positive for COVID-19. Chennai, in particular, continued to witness a fall in new cases, compared with the previous days, while the cases remained high in districts, especially Madurai.

With the new cases, the State’s overall tally stood at 1,18,594*. Of these, 45,839 persons were under treatment. The total number of recovered patients increased to 71,116, with another 4,545 discharged from hospitals across the State. In fact, this was the highest figure on a single day so far, taking the overall recovery rate close to 60%. The State’s toll rose to 1,636, with 65 more persons succumbing to the infection.

The number of new cases continued to fall in the city, which recorded 1,203 fresh cases and 39 deaths. Of the 4,545 persons discharged in the State on Tuesday, 2,853 were from city hospitals.

Districts’ case counts

Madurai reported 334 cases and eight deaths, while Virudhunagar recorded an increase in cases, with 253. Tiruvallur recorded 217 cases and Tirunelveli 174. There were 141 cases in Thoothukudi, 120 in Ranipet, 117 in Kanyakumari, 114 in Vellore, 105 in Kancheepuram and 94 in Theni. After several days, Chengalpattu saw a dip in cases, reporting 87.

A total of 65 returnees tested positive. These included 25 persons who returned from Karnataka.

With the new cases, Chennai has a total of 71,230 cases, followed by Chengalpattu, 6,942, Tiruvallur, 5,205, and Madurai, 4,674. The overall tally went past the 2,000-mark in Vellore. As of date, 18 districts have recorded more than 1,000 cases.

Co-morbid conditions

Of the 65 persons who died, 52 had co-morbidities. A 25-year-old woman with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and chronic kidney disease died at the Government Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital on July 6 owing to viral pneumonia, respiratory failure, seizure disorder and COVID-19.

A 30-year-old man with no co-morbidities died at the Government Headquarters Hospital, Ramanathapuram, on July 5, owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome. He had complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for five days.

The samples of three persons, who were declared brought dead, returned positive. Among them was a 83-year-old woman from Chennai. She was declared brought dead to the Government Royapettah Hospital on July 3. Her death was due to viral pneumonia and COVID-19.

Another 36,938 samples were tested during the last 24 hours in the State. This took the total number of tests to 14,13,435. As of date, a total of 13,52,360 individuals was tested.

One more government testing facility has been approved: the Government Hospital, Padmanabapuram. With this, there are 50 laboratories in the government sector and 46 in the private sector.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection.)