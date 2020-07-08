Mayor under quarantine after PA tests positive

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar is under home quarantine, after his personal assistant tested positive for COVID-19. According to highly-placed sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Mayor’s personal assistant went on leave after developing some symptoms. Swab samples were collected and the test results came in on Tuesday.
“Mr. Kumar, who is a primary contact, has isolated himself at his residence. His family members, who are considered to be secondary contacts, too are under home quarantine,” a source said.
Incidentally, the Mayor attended a meeting with Revenue Minister R. Ashok and several councillors on Monday. This means that the Minister too will be considered as secondary contact.
However, sources said that social distancing norms were followed and all councillors, including Mr. Kumar, wore masks. “There is very little chance of transmission in this case,” the source said, clarifying that the Mayor did not know of his personal assistant’s test result when the meeting was held.
The Mayor’s office in the BBMP head office is yet to be sealed and sanitised.
Opposition Leader Abdul Wajid said the Mayor should best put rumours to rest by giving a statement about going into home quarantine. “There is nothing wrong in clarifying. The Gandhinagar MLA and his family are also under home quarantine after two of his gunmen and staff tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.
Mr. Kumar was not available for comment despite several attempts.
