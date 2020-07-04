Coronavirus India lockdown Day 102 live updates | COVID-19 count in Tamil Nadu crosses 1 lakh

Tamil Nadu, on Friday, became the second State in India to register more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases. The other State is Maharashtra with over 1.9 lakh cases till date.

Globally, coronavirus case count exceeded 110 lakh, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than five lakh people in seven months.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | World

WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks

The World Health Organization should soon get results from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“Nearly 5,500 patients in 39 countries have so far been recruited into the Solidarity trial,” he told a news briefing, referring to clinical studies the U.N. agency is conducting. “We expect interim results within the next two weeks.” - Reuters

9 am | India

Govt revises dosage of anti-viral drug remdesivir to be administered to coronavirus patients

The Union health ministry on Friday revised the dosage of anti-viral drug remdesivir to be administered to coronavirus patients in the moderate stage of illness from the earlier six days to five days as it issued an updated ‘Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19’

The drug, administered in the form of injection, should be given at a dose of 200 mg on day one followed by 100 mg daily for four days (total five days), the new treatment protocols stated. - PTI

8.30 am | World

Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease, says WHO

Almost 30% of genome sequencing data from samples of the COVID-19 virus collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown signs of mutation, but there is no evidence this has led to more severe disease, a top WHO official said on Friday.

“I think it's quite widespread,” Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, told Reuters on the sidelines of a briefing held by the U.N. journalists' association ACANU in Geneva.

8 am | Tamil Nadu

118 days after first case, T.N.’s tally breaches 1 lakh

After recording the first case of COVID-19 on March 7, Tamil Nadu’s overall tally of cases breached the one lakh-mark on Friday.

With 4,329 new cases, the State accounted for a total of 1,02,721 cases of which 42,955 persons were under treatment. Tamil Nadu’s total case count crossed the 10,000-mark on May 15. In a little over a month, 40,000 more cases were added and positive cases touched 50,000 on June 17. The State reported 50,000 new cases in the last 16 days.