Watch | Convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

The health community across the world is looking at plasma or antibody therapy to battle COVID-19. Convalescent plasma has been listed as a therapeutic method by China’s National Health Commission.

In India, many states have sought and received the approval of ICMR for convalescent plasma therapy. But so far, ICMR does not recommend it as a treatment option outside clinical trials.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves transfusing certain components from the blood of people who have recovered from a virus attack into people who are very sick with the virus or at high risk.

According to the WHO, the experience in the past suggests that the empirical use of convalescent plasma can be a potentially useful treatment for COVID-19.

