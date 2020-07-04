Collector orders probe into spread of COVID-19 cases at JIPMER in Puducherry

District Collector T. Arun has ordered a probe into the “spread” of COVID-19 at the campus of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research here.

In an order issued on July 2, the Collector said despite several preventive measures taken at the hospital, 20 cases have been reported from the campus. Even health officials have tested positive, he said.

Under the powers vested with the Collector as per relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897, Mr. Arun said he had directed the Officer on Special Duty, Health, Government of Puducherry, Muralidharan, to conduct a detailed inquiry. The OSD has been directed to submit a report to the Collector so as to device a mechanism for future, the order said.

“The Director of JIPMER shall extend necessary cooperation in this regard. The Director of Health and Family Welfare Services shall attach a team consisting of a Doctor and supporting staff to the inquiry officer,” he said

Mr. Arun told The Hindu that even Revenue officials will be part of the probe team. “We cannot ignore the situation when healthcare professionals of a prestigious institute itself get infected. Twenty cases from the institute is something alarming. So we will have to see whether there was any lapse on the part of management in implementing the standard protocols,” he added.

A mechanism could be evolved so that a recurrence of such incidents could be avoided in healthcare centres, Mr. Arun said