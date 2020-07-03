COVID-19 test must for patients with Influenza Like Illness too

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh K. Patil has issued directions to officials concerned to ensure 100 % mandatory COVID-19 test for all ILI (Influenza Like Illness) patients in the district in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus positive cases in the country,

Chairing a District Health Task Force meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Patil said that it was essential that all ILI cases reported in government and private hospitals were subjected to COVID-19 test without fail.

All necessary assistance, including transport and other facilities, would be provided by the district administration, he said.

He said that extensive and quick testing was essential for checking the spread of the pandemic.

“As soon as ILI and SARI cases are reported in government and KPME Act-registered hospitals in the district and updated on the government portal, the respective persons should be contacted and their throat and nasal swabs should be collected. If there is requirement of vehicles for the work, the district administration will provide them,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a list of all those who had violated home quarantine guidelines would be sent to the police daily. Such persons were being monitored strictly.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat B.C. Sateesh said that private hospitals should not refuse COVID-19 treatment to patients. Eligible beneficiaries should be given treatment under Ayshman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme. The officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare should continuously monitor the related developments, he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashwanth Madeenkar said that there were a total of 186 cases, including 160 active ones, at the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, four cases in SDM Hospital, Dharwad, and 22 cases in Sanjivini Ayurveda Hospital’s COVID-19 Care Centre in Hubballi. Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale and several officials were present.

Visit

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the District Hospital where a 100-bed neonatal hospital is being constructed.

He also checked the new oxygen facility for 115 beds in the district hospital and sought details on various facilities at the hospital. District Surgeon Shivakumar Mankar and others were present.