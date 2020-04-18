Coronavirus India lockdown Day 25 updates | Three more test positive; total cases climb to 39 in Himachal Pradesh

In the light of the India-wide lockdown, the Home Ministry has extended regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are stranded in the country due to the coronavirus lockdown till May 3 on gratis basis.

The total number of cases has gone up above 14,200 with death toll exceeding 490.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Himachal Pradesh

Three more test positive; total cases climb to 39 in Himachal Pradesh

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 39, officials said.

Two persons from Hamirpur district and one from Chamba district tested positive, they added.

Hamirpur deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena confirmed that two cases tested positive from the district on Friday. Their contact history was being ascertained, he added.

Till Thursday, there was no COVID-19 positive case in Hamirpur district.

With the new cases, total positive cases have been found in six of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh -- Kangra, Una, Solan, Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur.

- PTI

8.45 am | China

China's revised COVID-19 figures are a bid to 'leave no case undocumented': WHO

A sharp upward revision in China's coronavirus death toll on Friday was “an attempt to leave no case undocumented” after medical services in Wuhan were overwhelmed at the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Nearly 1,300 people who died of the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, or half the total, were not counted in death tolls because of lapses, state media said on Friday, but Beijing dismissed claims that there had been any kind of cover-up.

8.30 am | USA

Looking into reports that coronavirus ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab: Trump

The U.S. is looking into reports that the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people globally, “escaped” from a Wuhan lab in China, President Donald Trump has said.

“We’re looking at it, a lot of people are looking at it. It seems to make sense,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Friday when asked if there was an investigation into whether the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.