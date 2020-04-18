All 10 active cases in Meghalaya linked to deceased doctor

Meghalaya has recorded 10 active COVID-19 positive cases in less than a week, all linked to the family of the 69-year-old doctor who died on April 15 within 48 hours of infection.

“Two more positive cases have been detected, taking the total to 10 active cases in the State. Both are from the house of the first patient – one is a family member and the other a helper,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 25 updates | April 18, 2020

Meghalaya was the last of the contiguous northeastern States to record the first COVID-19 positive case on Monday evening, that of Dr. John L. Sailo Ryntathiang. He underwent quarantine and died in the charitable Shillong-based Bethany Hospital that he had founded.

Most members of his family and helpers who tested positive have been quarantined in the hospital.

Dr. Ryntathiang, who was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon after a locality each refused cremation and the subsequent burial , did not have any recent travel history.

Health experts initially suspected that the doctor could have got infected from his son-in-law, a pilot with Air India who returned from New York to Delhi on March 16 and reached Shillong on March 24.

The theory could not be substantiated as the son-in-law tested negative twice after staying in home quarantine for more than 14 days after reaching Shillong. The city authorities subsequently sealed the hospital and started tests on 2,000 primary and secondary contacts of the doctor.

Venkaiah’s concern

The row over the last rites of the doctor did not escape the attention of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. “Such incidents are a blot on the society’s consciousness and of great concern to all of us irrespective of party, religion and region. There is an urgent need to educate the people and remove misconceptions on COVID-19,” he said on his Facebook page.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri said a meeting with representatives of Dorbar Shnongs (traditional councils of a locality or village) and religious and community heads was organised on Saturday toward removing misconceptions, particularly after the incident over the doctor’s funeral.

The initiative appears to have borne fruit with the Rangbah Shnong (headman) of Pomlakrai village asking residents to show empathy and take care of people and families affected by COVID-19. The first positive case reported in Meghalaya’s rural areas – linked to the deceased doctor – is from this village.