China's Wuhan revises up total coronavirus death toll by 1,290

Residents wearing masks line up to enter a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.   | Photo Credit: AP

Offcials admit that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely.

China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, admitting that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely, according to state-run CCTV.

The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Coronavirus | Lifting lockdowns too quickly could spark 'deadly resurgence': WHO

Wuhan also revised up confirmed cases by 325.

