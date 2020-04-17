China's Wuhan revises up total coronavirus death toll by 1,290

China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, admitting that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely, according to state-run CCTV.
Also read: China sat on coronavirus pandemic news for six days
The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Also read:
Wuhan also revised up confirmed cases by 325.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.