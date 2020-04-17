China's Wuhan revises up total coronavirus death toll by 1,290

China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, admitting that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely, according to state-run CCTV.

The adjustment, detailed in a social media posting by the city government, adds 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Wuhan also revised up confirmed cases by 325.