India-Africa defence dialogue and IOR plus at DefExpo 2022

The theme of DefExpo 2022 is ‘Path to Pride’ and the aim is to showcase the might of the domestic defence industry

The theme of DefExpo 2022 is ‘Path to Pride’ and the aim is to showcase the might of the domestic defence industry

The forthcoming DefExpo 2022, scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar from October 18 to 22, will host the second edition of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue with invites extended to 53 African countries. A separate Indian Ocean Region plus (IOR+) conclave with participation of approximately 40 countries is also on the anvil, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar reviewed the preparations of the Expo at a meeting on Saturday with Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and other senior officers of the State government and the Defence Ministry.

This edition will see the participation of only Indian companies. The Expo was earlier scheduled to be held in March was postponed due to “logistical challenges” the Ministry had said then as the war in Ukraine began on February 24. For DefExpo 2022, Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers, Division of company registered in India, exhibitor having joint venture with an Indian company will be considered as Indian participants, the Ministry said.

The theme of DefExpo 2022 is ‘Path to Pride’ and the aim is to showcase the might of the domestic defence industry which is now powering ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ resolve of the Government and the nation at large, the statement said.

This edition of the expo is being planned in a total area of 1+ Lakh sqm which would make it the largest so far. The inaugural ceremony and seminars will be held at mahatma mandir convention and exhibition centre, the exhibition at Helipad Exhibition Centre, live demonstrations on all five days at Sabarmati river front and ship visits for public by the Indian Coast Guard at Porbandar.

The biggest drone show by the indigenous IIT-Delhi start-up, Botlabs, has also been organised, which will be another highlight of the mega-event, the statement added.