India, Egypt sign MoU to further defence cooperation

It was signed by the two Defence Ministers during Rajnath’s visit to Cairo.

India and Egypt on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. This was signed by Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, who is in a two day visit to Cairo, and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki.

“During the (bilateral) meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The two Ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace and stability in the world, the statement said.

Mr. Singh also invited his Egyptian counterpart to the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers’ conclave, scheduled to be held as part of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18 to 22, 2022.

After the talks, Mr. Singh paid homage at the unknown soldier memorial and tombstone of the late Egyptian President Anwar El–Sadat in Cairo.