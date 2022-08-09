DefExpo-2022 to be held in Gujarat from October 18-23

Booking of space for the event to commence from August 15

File photo of an Indian Air Force personnel arranging ammunitions in front of MIG-21 fighter plane at DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow | Photo Credit: Reuters

Booking of space for the event to commence from August 15

The 12th edition of biennial DefExpo, which was postponed in March amid war in Ukraine, is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in October 18-22, the Defence Ministry announced on Monday.

Postponing the expo in the last minute, Defence Ministry had then stated it was “due to logistics problems being experienced by participants.”

“The five-day event will witness three business days followed by two public days. Live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the Armed Forces, DPSUs and Industry will be held on all five days at Sabarmati river front through active participation and synchronized efforts at all levels,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

Held across three venues

DefExpo 2022 will be held in a three-venue format across an area of over one lakh square metres at Helipad Exhibition Centre, inaugural event and seminars at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, and Live demo at Sabarmati River Front, it stated.

Exhibitor booking would be available for Indian companies, including Indian subsidiaries of foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Joint Ventures between Indian and foreign companies, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, State Pavilions, DRDO and Indian companies.

“A sizeable number of participants who have retained their presence in the post postponement event, opting for the Costs of Compensation offered by the Ministry, will be reallocated their space,” the Ministry said. Booking of space for new exhibitors will commence from August 15, 2022, it added.